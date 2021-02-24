Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.15. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 48,150 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Equus Total Return Company Profile (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

