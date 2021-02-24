Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $73.18 million and $1.76 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00004993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,407.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.22 or 0.03232078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.47 or 0.00360005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.59 or 0.01070438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00430647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00384483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00253914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00023931 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,383,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,079,928 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

