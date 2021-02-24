Ergo Hits Market Cap of $81.38 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00005581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $81.38 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,063.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.04 or 0.03184018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00358800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.42 or 0.01045510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.97 or 0.00385453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.00401518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00261414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00023001 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,431,875 coins and its circulating supply is 29,128,153 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

