Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 7,150,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,512,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

About Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC)

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

