ERShares Non-US Small Cap Fund (NYSEARCA:ERSX) Shares Down 1.9%

ERShares Non-US Small Cap Fund (NYSEARCA:ERSX) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.73. Approximately 23,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 11,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

