Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 26 ($0.34). Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 201,691 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a market cap of £22.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

