Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share.

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 813,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,041. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.