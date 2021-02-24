essensys (LON:ESYS) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS) were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205.10 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74). Approximately 121,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 46,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market cap of £110.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00.

About essensys (LON:ESYS)

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.