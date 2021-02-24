Essentia (ESS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $785,761.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 72% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $785,761.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 228.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00777474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00039836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060937 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.11 or 0.04680506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00040341 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

