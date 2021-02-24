Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. 1,861,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,678. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $26.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

