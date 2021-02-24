Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Essential Utilities worth $36,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

