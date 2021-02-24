Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 706,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

