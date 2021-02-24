Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.64-1.69 EPS.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 706,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

