Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.25.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ESS opened at $269.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.13.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

