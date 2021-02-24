ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) Trading Down 0%

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $49.76. Approximately 1,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

