Ethereum Classic 1-Day Volume Tops $1.78 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $1.78 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $12.08 or 0.00023870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

