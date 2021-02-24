Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Up 1,203.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 112.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $12.27 million and $30.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 1,203.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.05 or 0.00763636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00035239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060858 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.81 or 0.04717055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

