Etherparty (FUEL) Price Tops $0.0006

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $571,800.84 and $70,804.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00035696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.45 or 0.00741920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

