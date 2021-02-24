Ethverse Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,224.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 49.8% against the dollar. One Ethverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $25,224.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00072407 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002767 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00045640 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,988,756 tokens. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

Ethverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

