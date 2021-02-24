EUNOMIA Price Down 93.1% Over Last 7 Days (ENTS)

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded 92% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One EUNOMIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNOMIA has traded down 93.1% against the U.S. dollar. EUNOMIA has a market capitalization of $8,060.04 and $3.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $253.67 or 0.00500115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00067274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00081428 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.08 or 0.00477264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00072773 BTC.

EUNOMIA Coin Profile

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. The official website for EUNOMIA is ent.zone . The official message board for EUNOMIA is ent.zone/blog . EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

EUNOMIA Coin Trading

