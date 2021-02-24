Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.52. Euro Tech shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.91% of Euro Tech worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.