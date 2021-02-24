European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $120.38

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.38 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.58). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 239,477 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.68 million and a PE ratio of 25.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.76. This represents a yield of 1.64%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

