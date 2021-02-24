European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 3rd (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 3rd. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

About European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.