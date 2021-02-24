Evedo (EVED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.81 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.50 or 0.00727677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039893 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

