Evedo (EVED) Achieves Market Cap of $2.72 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $5.14 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00777474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00039836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060937 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.11 or 0.04680506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00040341 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

