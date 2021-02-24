EventChain (EVC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, EventChain has traded up 136.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $26,015.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

