EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Cap of $932,610.68

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $932,610.68 and $16,204.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00780513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00039855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060183 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.12 or 0.04701593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00040242 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

