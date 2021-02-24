EventChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,015.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One EventChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EventChain has traded 136.2% higher against the dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $26,015.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00722112 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

