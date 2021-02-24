Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.97. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 174,811 shares.

The company has a market cap of $54.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

