Everest Re Group, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.72. 207,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

