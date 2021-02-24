Everest Re Group, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.
Everest Re Group has increased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE RE traded up $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.72. 207,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.
About Everest Re Group
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.
Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.