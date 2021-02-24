Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Evergy worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Evergy by 1,216.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Evergy by 419.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

