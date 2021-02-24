EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $89,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $33,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,112 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,255 shares of company stock worth $3,320,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in EverQuote by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 284,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 236,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 981.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 153,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.93 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

