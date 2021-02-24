Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,290. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $377.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

