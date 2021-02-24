exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of exactEarth Ltd. (TSE:XCT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.10, but opened at C$1.25. exactEarth shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$57.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34.

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$5.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.45 million. Equities analysts expect that exactEarth Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About exactEarth (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for exactEarth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for exactEarth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.