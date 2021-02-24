exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Shares of exactEarth Ltd. (TSE:XCT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.10, but opened at C$1.25. exactEarth shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$57.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34.

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$5.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.45 million. Equities analysts expect that exactEarth Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

