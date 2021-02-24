ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $861,999.22 and $2,573.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002818 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.00237681 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00036060 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

