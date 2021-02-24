Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.34. 727,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,085,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

