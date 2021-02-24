Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. Exelon also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

