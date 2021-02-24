Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

