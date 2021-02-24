eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $1,263,400.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $777,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $626,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.79. 1,500,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.60 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eXp World by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

