Expanse Trading 27.1% Higher This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $28,771.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,699.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.31 or 0.03320601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.57 or 0.00367345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.47 or 0.01071386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.07 or 0.00426704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.41 or 0.00395203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00268571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024240 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.