Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,416 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $97,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

