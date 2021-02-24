Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $657,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,748.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,130. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

