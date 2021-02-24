Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Up 40.7%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares were up 40.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 32,407,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 35,598,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $211.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

