Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Raised to $12.00 at Lake Street Capital

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXTR. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.
NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.13.
In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
