Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Raised to $12.00 at Lake Street Capital

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXTR. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.