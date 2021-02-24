Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

