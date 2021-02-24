Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,814 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

XOM traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. 1,640,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,860,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

