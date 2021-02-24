Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.00

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 28401855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

The stock has a market cap of $239.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

