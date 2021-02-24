EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 448,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 544,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. TheStreet cut shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get EZCORP alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $290.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 19.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 259,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 42,850 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 30.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 98,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.