EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Trading Up 8.7%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 305,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 953,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EZGO)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, sale, and rental of lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

