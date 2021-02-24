F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.74.
FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $188.95. 13,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80.
In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,235 shares of company stock worth $3,405,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.