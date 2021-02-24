F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.74.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $188.95. 13,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,235 shares of company stock worth $3,405,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

